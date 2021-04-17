Method Finance Market Capitalization Tops $13.52 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $4.50 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 148.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00068544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00716022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,238,028 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

