Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

