Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 105.6% in March

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Shares of MFH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.