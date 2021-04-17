MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

