MenaPay Price Down 0.2% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.75 million and $1,211.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00070160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00023114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00086657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032999 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

