MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.59.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.71.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

