MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $8.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

MEG Energy stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

