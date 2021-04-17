Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

