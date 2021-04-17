Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Sells $72,787.55 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 874,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,492,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 60,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $2,328,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth about $22,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 491,782 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

