McAfee Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,331 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

MCFE opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.26.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

