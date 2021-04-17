Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.01. 7,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,187,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

