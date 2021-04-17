Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

