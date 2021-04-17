Malcolm Alec Burne Buys 25,000 Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

LON GPM opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.48. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.