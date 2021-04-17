Malcolm Alec Burne Buys 25,000 Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).
LON GPM opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.48. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile
