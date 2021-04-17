Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

