Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

LUMO opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

