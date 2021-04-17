Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $325.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.60 and a 200-day moving average of $335.96. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $206.50 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

