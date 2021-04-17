Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.32

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.32 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 132412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.04. The company has a market cap of £529.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88). Also, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

