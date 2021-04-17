Lucas Vitale Sells 4,306 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NuVasive stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
