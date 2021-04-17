Lucas Vitale Sells 4,306 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NuVasive stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.