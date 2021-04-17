LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

