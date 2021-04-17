Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Signature Bank by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 117.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $231.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

