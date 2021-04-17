Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,800 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JD.com by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.