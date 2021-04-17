Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

