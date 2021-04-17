Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 9,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

