Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

