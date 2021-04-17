Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 408 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

