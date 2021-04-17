Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,433.21 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,482.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,352.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,091.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

