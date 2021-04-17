Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.08 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $449.43 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

