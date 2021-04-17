Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $279.66 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $281.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.