LINKA Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $1.49 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00066674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.50 or 0.00723525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00086890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00033554 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

