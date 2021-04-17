Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $146.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $147.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $516.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $163.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

