Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.96. 1,280,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.59. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $288.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.