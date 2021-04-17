Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $321.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.75.

NYSE:LIN opened at $289.96 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $288.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

