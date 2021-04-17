Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,998,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.