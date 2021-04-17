Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XP Power (LON:XPP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,050 ($65.98) on Tuesday. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,987.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,746.05. The company has a market capitalization of £991.92 million and a PE ratio of 31.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

