Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

LON SBI opened at GBX 191.28 ($2.50) on Tuesday. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.99.

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

