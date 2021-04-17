Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
LON SBI opened at GBX 191.28 ($2.50) on Tuesday. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.99.
Sourcebio International Company Profile
