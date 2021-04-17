Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.17

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 3,530 shares changing hands.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leonardo has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

