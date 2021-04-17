LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $165.00 Average PT from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

LEGIF opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

