Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

