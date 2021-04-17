Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.57. 1,513,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.