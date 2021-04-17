Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $5.24 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. 3,309,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.