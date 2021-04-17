Latitude Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

