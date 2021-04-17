Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.17. 4,471,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,068. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

