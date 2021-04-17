Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

Shares of LSTR opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

