Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Truist

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

