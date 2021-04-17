Lambda Market Cap Tops $144.07 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $144.07 million and $34.04 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00715945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00039257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

