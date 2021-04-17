L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.85

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €134.85 ($158.65) and traded as high as €140.96 ($165.84). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €140.96 ($165.84), with a volume of 678,043 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.85.

About L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

