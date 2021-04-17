Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.5 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 2,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $33.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

