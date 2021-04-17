Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

KYMR stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

