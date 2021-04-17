Kuai Token (KT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.91 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $33.91 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00068544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00716022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

