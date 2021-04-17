Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,478,686 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

